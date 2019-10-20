A man is dead after allegedly being assaulted in a suburb in Christchurch last night.

Police in the area have now launched a homicide inquiry into the assault, earlier reported to be a family harm incident.

The victim, in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Emergency services were called to a house on Skerten Ave, in Hornby, about 7.45pm after a report of an assault at the property.

"Sadly, [he] died at the scene,'' a statement said.

Officers are at the house this morning carrying out a scene examination.

They are also at another property in the suburb of Bishopdale - about a 16-minute drive from the first address - doing the same thing.

Two people have been arrested in relation to the incident. Police say it was an "isolated event'' between people who know each other.

No one else is being sought in relation to the matter.

Police investigating the circumstances of the death are urging anyone who may have seen a white Holden Commodore parked on Skerten Ave, yesterday, around 7.30pm to 7.45pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on (03) 363 7400, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.