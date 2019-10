One person has been seriously injured during a family harm incident in Christchurch.

Police are at the scene on Skerton Ave, Hornby.

The family harm incident was reported about 7.45pm this evening.

Cordons are in place at Halswell Junction and Shands Rd, at Seymour St and Shands Rd, and at the intersection of Skerton Ave and Denise Crescent.

More to come.