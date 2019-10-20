New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has lashed out at the National Party in a speech signalling his party's direction for the election.

But he's stopped short of saying he wouldn't do a deal with the current Opposition.

In a lengthy closing address to his party's annual conference today, Peters mentioned National about 15 times, roughly the same number of times he mentioned his own party.

He came into the room to stirring, inspirational music, the party's members being asked to stand as he walked to the stage.

While the speech was thin on policy, Peters spent most of it talking about National and its MPs, including Paula Bennett, Simon Bridges, and former Prime Minister John Key.

"Unless they change, and we hope they do, a future National facing economic headwinds will embark on austerity policies, condemning New Zealand to more social fallout," Peters said.

"We hope they change but the fact is New Zealand First, right now, as a party of the centre, is the National Party, when it had a capital N".

But Peters insisted his part was not picking sides for next year's election.

"New Zealand First will talk to any party that shares our vision for growing the country's wealth," he said.