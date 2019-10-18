New Zealand First MPs and members were greeted at their annual conference in Christchurch this morning by gun-owning protesters.

NZ First had staunchly opposed the tightening of gun laws the previous decades, but this year supported the two tranches of reforms the Government proposed after the March 15 Christchurch mosque shootings.

The first round of reforms, already passed into law, outlawed most military-style semi-automatics and assault rifles.

A bill that would implement the second round is currently before a select committee. It would, among other things, introduce a national gun register and ban visitors from getting a firearms licence.

The owners say they are law-abiding citizens. Photo / Boris Jancic

One of the organisers, Sam Kircher, said the protest was intended to show that many NZ First supporters were also law-abiding gun users and to convince the party to pull its support for the Government's second round of gun law reforms.

"We want to show NZF that we still exist. Try gain some support from them which we can reciprocate equally," he said.

"They have been great supporters of us as licensed firearm owners in the past and we are hoping they'll continue to do that in the future."

Roughly 100 Cantabrians have shown up to the protest in Latimer Square, across the road from the conference.

There are about 250,000 firearms licence holders in New Zealand. Police Minister Stuart Nash has estimated about 80 per cent of the gun-owning community supports the Government's reforms.

But Kircher, who said he voted for New Zealand First in 2017, said there were potentially thousands of votes at stake, and many had previously supported New Zealand First.

"If they do show us some support, we will absolutely reciprocate. We all vote for whoever aligns with our values the best."

National and Act could benefit from any voter backlash from the gun community. National has suggested amendments to loosen the first tranche of reforms and currently opposes the second, while Act was the only party to oppose both.

"I've spoken to National MPs who have made it clear they were trying to get on side with us," Kircher said.

The protestors stood across the road from the conference. Photo / Boris Jancic

"I absolutely do think that we can have an effect [at the 2020 election]."

The Government has said the reforms will make New Zealand a safer place, a position supported by police and the Police Association, but gun advocates have challenged that.

The Treasury has also challenged the evidence around whether a gun buy-back scheme would avoid future gun-related death or injury.

Kircher said a national gun register would cost a lot of money and not stop criminals from using firearms.

NZ First MP Ron Mark, an avid shooter and gun owner, has bragged about opposing gun law reform while Cabinet Minister Shane Jones was photographed with an AR-15 — the type of assault rifle used in the March 15 attack — while on holiday in Hawaii.

Kircher, who is a member of the Council of Licensed Firearms Owners, said the group was unlikely to target any particular MPs.

"We're not looking to cause a huge fuss. We're just looking to gather everyone who feels the same way about these changes to the Arms Act."