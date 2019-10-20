The ins and outs of the funeral profession, and what happens behind the scenes when somebody dies, is often left unanswered for many people.

But two young funeral directors are hoping to change that with a series of podcasts aimed at demystifying the profession and answering some of those burning questions.

First Call, an interactive and live-stream podcast about funeral directing, is the brainchild of Terry Longley jnr, of Hawke's Bay funeral service Terry Longley & Son, and Whakatāne-based funeral director Bradley Shaw.

The pair, who met while studying the profession in 2017, decided upon the venture a few months

