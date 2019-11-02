On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Michael Greaney and his partner Sharon Hart, from Havelock North who were also guests at the house, didn't want to comment but are "on the mend".
After the blast, Greaney was transferred to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland with serious burns on his legs.
"Michael had severe burns down his lower body. His legs were burnt badly and he can't walk that well," said Blanchfield.
Lynda Glen, who owned the house and had superficial wounds, couldn't' be reached for comment but is understood to be living in a rental property.
"Lynda's lost everything. She was lucky to have got off lightly but feels guilty her friends were hurt " said Blanchfield.
Blanchfield's father-in-law Kevin Smith suffered severe upper body burns and needs skin grafts.
"That's how bad he was. He has had a lot of skin grafts going on. Kevin was burnt in his lungs, his arms and his face- his whole upper body. Annette has had superficial wounds that didn't require skin grafts and has healed up pretty well physically. They are both traumatised. Old people can't deal with this stuff," he said.
Blanchfield believes a tradesperson may be responsible for the "big error".
"What you will find is he has removed the heater to repair it. He took the heater away the day before the gas explosion so the house would have been leaking for about 12 hours we think. They are lucky everyone survived. So he has removed the heater to isolate it but something like a jug or a toaster has ignited the explosion."
It is understood the owner of the house was having trouble with the gas fire and arranged for it to be repaired the day before the explosion on July 19.