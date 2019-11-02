A man critically injured after a massive Christchurch explosion in the suburb of Northwood is back home after eight weeks in hospital.

Kevin Smith, who was crushed in the debris and put in an induced coma for a month, is recovering at home in Greymouth with his wife Annette, who was also hurt.

Paddy Blanchfield, Smith's son-in-law told the Herald on Sunday they had been "battling" away with their injuries.

Kevin Smith and Annette Smith were injured in the house explosion at Marble Court, Northwood. Photo / Supplied

"They will never be the same again. This explosion has shortened their lives, they are all psychologically affected by what's happened," said Blanchfield.

