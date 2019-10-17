Police have recovered the missing jewellery initially believed to have been stolen from an elderly woman's home where she was found dead.

The woman, known as Rampiari, was found dead on Tuesday afternoon last week by a family member in her home on St Georges Rd in Avondale.

Initial results from the 82-year-old's post-mortem indicate she likely died of a medical event, however, police are still waiting on forensic tests to confirm.

Family members reported seeing belongings tossed about inside the house when they discovered Rampiari's body.

A week ago police confirmed a burglary took place at her residence but today confirmed the jewellery had not been stolen.

Forensic staff work through various items brought out of the Avondale home where a woman was found dead on Tuesday afternoon last week. Photo / NZME

"We [are] continuing to investigate the burglary which has occurred at the victim's address," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said.

"Police put an appeal out for items of jewellery which we believed had been taken in the burglary ... we can confirm that they were not stolen.

"We are continuing to reiterate our earlier comments that we still have no evidence to link Mrs Rampiari's tragic death to the burglary which has occurred."

A neighbour told the Herald last week the woman lived at the house with relatives but was frail and could not move about easily.

She would spend time at home alone when other family members were at work.

The neighbour said the family were social and would visit other residents on the street to hand out sweets on Indian festivals such as Navaratri and Diwali.

The neighbour said he had spoken to the grieving family after the woman's body was discovered by a male relative earlier in the afternoon.

A number of items earlier believed taken in the burglary included the jewellery pictured in this photo. Police today confirmed the jewellery had not been stolen. Photo / Supplied

"He said somebody broke into the house and his mother had a heart attack and passed away."

The neighbour said it was a good area and this was the first time he knew of something like this happening.

Police asked anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the St Georges Rd area last Tuesday to call Avondale police on 09 302 6400.