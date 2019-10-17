It was like "Welcome to the Mayoralty" for new Napier chains-holder Kirsten Wise on Thursday as she pledged that dealing with the city's water issues is the "No 1 priority".

Just hours after the declaration of the official election result, with more than 63 per cent of the vote in a four-way race and an 8829-votes majority over nearest challenger and former MP Chris Tremain, she reiterated campaign pledges that issues which led to Wednesday's warnings to residents to limit showering, bathing dishwashing and toilet flushing are of "absolute urgency".

But Wise's word come with other warnings that there are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.