Peter Rule lived with a secret for 44 years, then the truth came out.

It ended his distinguished career as a Royal New Zealand Air Force Officer. Twelve years later, he took his life.

Rule's secret is his no longer. Now the world knows this quiet, diligent servant of New Zealand was gay.

His quiet life and silent death are now commemorated through a new exhibition at the RNZAF museum at Wigram.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In doing so, the NZ Defence Force is confronting its history - and New Zealand's history - of persecution and rejection of those who loved in a way

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.