Downtown Auckland has become a canvas for ArtWeek, the city's annual festival which celebrates the visual arts and encourages everyone to dive into the contemporary art scene.

Photographer Michael Craig dodged downpours out and about on the city streets yesterday to capture these images.

Artweek Auckland, Bledisloe Lane, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Artweek Auckland. A Long White Cloud by Jae Hoon Lee, Freyberg Place, Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

