Combatting piracy on the high seas. The father he never met. Meeting Trump. Newly elected Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell opens up about his life in a wide-ranging interview with reporter Samantha Motion.


Tenby Powell isn't saying Hollywood stars Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley definitely made a baby in his house.

He's just saying the dates line up.

View this post on Instagram

Dads movie premiere. So proud of you j. ❤️

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on


It's been four days since the 59-year-old businessman won the Tauranga mayoralty and we're wrapping up the interview with a little celebrity chat in the stark boardroom at NZME on Cameron Rd.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It's an odd spot for this sort of chat. Usually, I'd

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.