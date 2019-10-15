The Living Wage Movement is appalled at $1.1 million in bonuses paid to senior executives at four of Auckland's council-controlled organisations.

Secretary Catriona MacLennan said it is hypocritical of the council to pay some workers so highly and others so lowly given its advocacy to reduce inequality.

"These bonuses are particularly despicable given that CCOs refused to pay the Living Wage to contracted workers," she said.

The Herald today revealed 64 executives at Watercare, Panuku, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed) and Regional Facilities Auckland were paid bonuses totalling $1.1m in the last financial year.

The bonuses took Auckland

