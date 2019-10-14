

A heavy rain and big swell watch is in place for Hawke's Bay as wild weather prepares to hit an already sodden region.

Rain was already causing some issues on Tuesday morning.

There was a slip on State Highway 5 near Te Haroto, blocking the inside lane of a passing lane, a police communications spokesperson said.

Police were notified of the slip at 10.30am and a contractor was on the way to the scene.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for the Hawke's Bay ranges and coastal hills from now until 6pm on Wednesday.

MetService has also issued a swell watch for the Cape Kidnappers north to Clive – averaging around 3.2m. High tide is between 7pm and 8pm tonight.

Meteorologist Kyle Lee said periods of heavy rain with thunderstorms were forecast for the region.

"Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria about the ranges and coastal hills," Lee said.

For the warning criteria to be put into place there needs to be either 120mm of rainfall in a 24 hour period or the rainfall intensity needs to be 10mm in an hour, he said.

"A low pressure band is bringing south easterly winds and rain for much of today and tomorrow for the region."

In the 24 hours to 11am Napier Airport had 14mm of rain and Hastings had 11mm of rain.

But the rain is expected to get heavier.

Temperatures in both Napier and Hastings are expected to stay in the mid-teens with a high of 16C in Napier and 15C in Hastings.

Both areas are expected to get an overnight low of 12C.

"It will be a pretty muggy night," Lee said.