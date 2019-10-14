Police are still hunting for a person involved in a Foxton shooting that left a victim critically injured.

Manawatu area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan today said police were still continuing their efforts to locate the offender.

The victim remains in a critical condition.

A firearm believed to have been used in the incident had been recovered.

A police presence would remain in the area as the search continued.

Armed police at the scene of yesterday's shooting in Foxton. Photo / Merania Karauria

Just after midday yesterday Manawatū College principal Bruce McIntyre issued an "urgent notice'' online, telling the public that police had asked the school to go into lockdown because of an incident on Main Street.

"All staff and students are safe and despite rumours, there has been no incident here at Manawatū College.''

A worker at the Foxton Hammer Hardware said they were told a person had been shot.

He said, about 12.15pm, that police were at the back of their building.

He did not see or hear any gunshots, but said they had seen "the aftermath.''

"We've seen the aftermath - it's directly behind us. Someone's got shot,'' he said.

"We're only hearing bits and pieces."

* Anyone with information should contact police immediately on 111. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.