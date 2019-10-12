Hawke's Bay's new regional council looks a little less pale, but it's still quite male.

The region is celebrating electing two Maori councillors, a first for the region.

Based on progress results, Hinewai Ormsby and Charles Lambert will become regional councillors, although there are only 40 votes between Lambert and incumbent Fenton Wilson. Special votes are still to come.

Hawke's Bay Today understands in the 30 year history of the council, there has only been one Maori councillor previously.

Ormsby, who won 10,685 votes, said she was blown away by the result.

