A group of thieves broke into an old woman's house in South Auckland and took everything - even the bed sheets, her family says.

Police in Takanini are appealing to members of the public for any information into the incident, after at least three people were caught on security footage making off with items from the house in the early hours of last Friday, October 4.

The woman's grandson posted the black and white images of those allegedly responsible - showing them hauling out bags of items - online.

One of the people caught on video camera taking items from Takanini. Photo / Facebook

One of the people involved - a man wearing an Everlast jumper and a hat - can be seen taking a little shopping trolley often used by elderly members of the public.

"Takanini, Walters Road, watch out for these (expletive) who robbed my grandmother's house on Friday morning.

"These scumbags stole everything including the bed sheets.

"They also broke into the garage and car to take whatever wasn't bolted down,'' he wrote on Facebook.

At least three people are caught on camera. It appears to include at least one woman and two men.

One image shows a person wearing a hooded jumper and gumboots - their arms full with sheets.

A police spokesman confirmed officers were looking into the incident and that their inquiries were ongoing.

"Police are investigating a burglary at an address on Walters Road on 4th October that is reported to have taken place around 3am.

"No one was in the property at the time and a number of items were taken from the address,'' he said.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information in relation to the burglary to contact authorities immediately.

Can you help? Contact Papakura Police by calling: 10-5 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers: 0800 555 111.