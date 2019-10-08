Police are recovering a body from a creek in Kaitaia after a call from the public.

Police were called to reports of the body being found in a creek near Allen Bell Drive just after 1pm today, Northland police Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said.

"Police are working to recover the body and part of Allen Bell Drive has been cordoned off while this takes place and cordons will remain in place for the rest of the evening," Johnston said.

"The identity of the body is not yet known and police will be making a number of inquiries to establish that."

At this stage police were treating the death as unexplained, he said. A scene examination was underway and there would be a further update once more information was available.