Emergency services have been called to the scene of an incident on private property in rural Manawatū.

A police spokeswoman said ambulance and fire were already at the scene and police had been called.

No further information was available at this time, she said.

The incident happened on Finnis Rd in Pohangina.

A St John spokeswoman said the ambulance service was called at 11.53am.

Two ambulances, a helicopter and a St John rapid response vehicle were at the scene. Further information was not available.

