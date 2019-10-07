A Head Hunters member has returned to New Zealand after being refused entry into Australia because of his gang affiliations.

The 36-year-old, who has not been named by authorities, touched down at the Perth International Airport on Friday and was immediately sent to an immigration clearance interview and baggage examination.

He was later confirmed to be a patched member of the motorcycle gang, the Head Hunters, and was denied entry because he posed a risk to the Australian community, according to authorities.

The man - pictured in jeans and an army camouflage jumper - can be seen leaning on a shelf as an immigration officer looks through his papers.

The New Zealand man is later pictured inside a room as he appears to be interviewed by an immigration officer.

He was officially refused immigration clearance under Australia's Migration Act 1958 on the basis that he presented a risk to the health, safety or good order of the Australian community or segment of the community.

A Head Hunters member was refused entry to Australia on Friday. Photo / Australian Border Force

Regional commander Rod O'Donnell, of the Australian Border Force, said: "The ABF maintains a strong focus on working with its law enforcement partners in disrupting the activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the ongoing fight to protect the Australian community.''

He said any non-Australian citizen involved with a criminal organisation - including outlaw motorcycle gangs - can expect to have their Australian visa cancelled on arrival and be removed from the country.

The Head Hunters member was later sent to the Perth Immigration Detention Centre before he was put on a plane back to New Zealand on Sunday.