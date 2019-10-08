Police are involved over a complaint lodged by a Waikato District councillor alleging his rival candidate was influencing voters.

Incumbent Newcastle ward councillor Noel Smith complained to the electoral officer about fellow Newcastle candidate Kawena Jones last month.

Electoral Services business manager Craig Taylor confirmed the company, which manages the council's elections, referred Smith's complaint about Jones to the police on September 24.

Jones said he had not heard from police since the complaint alleging he had published voting papers showing how he had voted online.

However Taylor said because the matter was now being dealt with police, he could

