However Taylor said because the matter was now being dealt with police, he couldnot make any further comment.
A police media spokesperson said police were unable to respond to requests about specific individuals who were being investigated by police or those who had complained.
Jones told the Herald he had made an "honest and rookie" mistake and posted his voting forms on social media. He removed the post within 24 hours and as soon as he was told he was not allowed to do it.
"As to accusations made by Noel referring to me trying to rig or influence voters is totally inaccurate and couldn't be further from the truth."
Jones said he had been disappointed by how Smith had conducted himself in the campaign, claiming he believed he had used bullying tactics along with racially divisive social media posts to divide the community.
He said he had run a positive campaign and had tried to engage with the community by knocking on doors, attending events, community meetings and e-biking around more of the area.
Smith, who is seeking his fifth term on council, confirmed he had complained about a voting document published by Jones online to the electoral officer, who had forwarded it to police.
Smith said campaigning had been "very cordial" and he had only met Jones at public events, which were run in an "excellent manner".
Smith said he was supportive of local iwi and his family had recently granted an easement over their farm so that local iwi can have access to a sacred lake on it. He had also supported having iwi representatives on three council committees and claimed to have a "track record of inclusiveness".
"From a community view point I have moved and spoken passionately about 'doing the right thing'.
Smith and newcomer Jones are the only two candidates standing in the Newcastle ward, which covers Whatawhata, Te Kowhai and Rotokauri on the Waikato District Council.
Waikato District mayor Allan Sanson was unaware of the complaint.