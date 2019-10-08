Police are involved over a complaint lodged by a Waikato District councillor alleging his rival candidate was influencing voters.

Incumbent Newcastle ward councillor Noel Smith complained to the electoral officer about fellow Newcastle candidate Kawena Jones last month.

Electoral Services business manager Craig Taylor confirmed the company, which manages the council's elections, referred Smith's complaint about Jones to the police on September 24.

Jones said he had not heard from police since the complaint alleging he had published voting papers showing how he had voted online.

Advertisement

However Taylor said because the matter was now being dealt with police, he could not make any further comment.

A police media spokesperson said police were unable to respond to requests about specific individuals who were being investigated by police or those who had complained.

Jones told the Herald he had made an "honest and rookie" mistake and posted his voting forms on social media. He removed the post within 24 hours and as soon as he was told he was not allowed to do it.

"As to accusations made by Noel referring to me trying to rig or influence voters is totally inaccurate and couldn't be further from the truth."

Jones said he had been disappointed by how Smith had conducted himself in the campaign, claiming he believed he had used bullying tactics along with racially divisive social media posts to divide the community.

He said he had run a positive campaign and had tried to engage with the community by knocking on doors, attending events, community meetings and e-biking around more of the area.

Waikato District councillor seeking re-election Noel Smith complained about Jones to the electoral officer. Photo / Waikato District Council

Smith, who is seeking his fifth term on council, confirmed he had complained about a voting document published by Jones online to the electoral officer, who had forwarded it to police.

Smith said campaigning had been "very cordial" and he had only met Jones at public events, which were run in an "excellent manner".

Advertisement

Smith said he was supportive of local iwi and his family had recently granted an easement over their farm so that local iwi can have access to a sacred lake on it. He had also supported having iwi representatives on three council committees and claimed to have a "track record of inclusiveness".

"From a community view point I have moved and spoken passionately about 'doing the right thing'.

Smith and newcomer Jones are the only two candidates standing in the Newcastle ward, which covers Whatawhata, Te Kowhai and Rotokauri on the Waikato District Council.

Waikato District mayor Allan Sanson was unaware of the complaint.

READ MORE:

• Waikato District Council tells people to shred letters after accidentally sending personal details to 350 homes

• Agreement reached over Hamilton city libraries

• Waikato District Council gives train tick

• Premium - Huntly mum's council dream crushed as nomination form ruled invalid