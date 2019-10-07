A visiting French athlete who is here for the Auckland Marathon has rescued two children who almost drowned in the Manukau Harbour at the weekend.

Residents at Cornwallis on the northern side of the harbour say they want the young female athlete's heroism to be recognised, but they have lost a slip of paper on which she wrote her name and email address.

"She jumped from the end of the wharf and held on to them until another lady got to them in a dinghy," one resident said.

"The young woman who jumped in to save them is a firefighter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.