Wayne Church was washing dishes when he was stabbed four times with a butcher's knife in the head, neck, and back.

Justice Pheroze Jagose ruled today that William Church, 23, will be detained in hospital as a special patient after he fatally attacked his father in Pāpāmoa East in September last year while being "severely psychiatrically unwell".

READ MORE:
Man dies after Pāpāmoa East stabbing, local man arrested
Murder charge after man dies in Pāpāmoa East stabbing
Pāpāmoa murder accused gets name suppression
Tauranga police investigating liquor store assault and robbery

Church has treatment-resistant schizophrenia and a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.