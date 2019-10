Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the Southern Motorway after a crash between Greenlane and Khyber Pass.

All lanes have been re-opened but traffic is still heavy in the area while the congestion eases.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 3:20PM

Be prepared for some delays northbound between Greenlane and Khyber Pass, due to a crash. Pass the scene with care. ^MF pic.twitter.com/gO61CyAXLt — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 5, 2019

The crash happened at about 3.20pm today.