An angry councillor's newspaper column sparked an investigation that lasted eight months, cost $20,000 and seems to have achieved ... very little. David Fisher reports from small-town New Zealand on the sometimes unbelievable war of words between a former Mr Gay NZ and the council managers he offended.

It was the C-bomb that did it.

When freshly minted Far North councillor Dave Hookway exercised his new-found elected power through a newspaper column, the C-word was perhaps better left unsaid.

But what is caution when democracy calls? Hookway had stood for council on a platform of change, revolution and transparency!

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Crossing a line

Under pressure

Seeking transparency

Life in the F'n DC

Bear-faced guilt

The race for Mayor