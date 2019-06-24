John Carter wants to do what only one Far North Mayor has done before him — win a third term.

Carter yesterday announced his intention to contest the October local body elections in what is expected be a crowded field.

He joins Waipapa motoring writer Peter Gill and current Deputy Mayor Tania McInnes, of Paihia, who have already thrown their hats in the ring.

At least four others are believed to be considering the mayoral race, a contrast to 2016 when Gill was Carter's only challenger.

Carter, an MP for 26 years and Cook Islands High Commissioner for two before he entered local politics, said he didn't want to quit while major projects were unfinished.

''The Provincial Growth fund has given us a huge opportunity to forge ahead with a diverse range of projects for the betterment of the whole district. We have many projects on the go and many processes under review and I'd like to see them completed.''



Those projects included Manea Footprints of Kupe in South Hokianga, an industrial park at Ngāwhā, a civic hub in Kaikohe, upgrades of the Twin Coast Cycle Trail, Te Hononga in Kawakawa, and wharves in the Bay of Islands. The first to be completed, a new terminal at Kerikeri airport, opened last week.

''There has been a lot happening, there is a lot still happening, and I'd like to ensure that we keep up the momentum we have gained.''

Although PGF funding had made many of the projects possible, Carter said his people skills and connections had helped ensure they could take off.

''The ongoing work I and other Northland mayors have done in ensuring that we are all singing from the same song sheet has gone a long way to sending a consistent message to Wellington on our needs and it has paid dividends. I'm a people-person, and the relationships, new and old, that I have enjoyed over the years help me to help others.''

The Far North District has had five mayors since it was formed in 1989 and only Yvonne Sharp served three terms. The mayors are Millie Srhoj (1989-92), Sue James (1992-98), Sharp (1998-2007), Wayne Brown (2007-13) and Carter (2013-).