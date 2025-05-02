Tony Davies-Colley, who is developing Springs Flat with wife Clare, said there was interest in the site from several companies.

Potential tenants could include a self-service petrol station offering lower fuel prices, fast-food outlets and a supermarket, although none had yet been confirmed, he said.

He described Springs Flat as desirable because it connected with SH1 but was also accessible to the suburbs of Tikipunga and Te Kamo.

“It is both a service centre and a neighbourhood centre, too. We believe, with the right mix of tenants, it will add value to the north end of town.”

However, Nicki Wakefield, from Ngāti Kahu o Torongare, said the hapū had cultural concerns about the impact of the development, including the potential for flooding and increased runoff into the Hātea River.

Whangārei District Council's image shows how the proposed roundabout for State Highway 1 at Springs Flat would unlock connected land in the area.

Of particular concern was the intense housing development of the land north of Gillingham Rd, which was sloping and susceptible to erosion, she said.

“It’s greenfields development on highly erodible soils. We already have a massive sediment and water quality issue in the upper harbour - we’re talking about some of the last non-urban areas of the catchment being extensively dug over, on sloping land.”

The hapū raised its cultural concerns when the development was first announced in 2023, but the council had not yet flagged this in its District Plan, she said.

“The zoning process didn’t engage the hapū. It leaves us all at risk because now we’ve got landowners thinking it’s good to go.”

The proposed shopping centre would channel wetlands into a drain, she said.

“This is where all our tuna [eels] and migrating fish have to travel, and now there’s less habitat for them.”

Ngāti Kahu o Torongare spokeswoman Nicki Wakefield is concerned the development will have downstream impacts on the Hātea River. Photo / NZME

Whangārei District Council said it was reviewing provisions for the protection of sites and areas of significance to Māori, as part of its rolling District Plan review.

Cultural concerns would also be taken into account with any resource consent applications and as part of spatial planning for the northern growth area, said Jim Sephton, general manager of transport and community infrastructure.

“We recognise the impact of unlocking the housing in the Northern Growth Area on the whenua. Hapū have voiced their concerns and council remains committed to working alongside mana whenua and developers to mitigate impacts and incorporate cultural narrative.”

This included creating an attenuation wetland to help manage stormwater, which was budgeted for in the current Long-Term Plan, he said.

Contract saves ratepayers, council says

The Springs Flat development is being managed by the Davies-Colleys’ company DC Group. It will extend Springs Flat Rd and build an attenuation pond for the roundabout, then vest both in the council.

The BDX Group, ultimately owned by the couple, will do this work, along with the $4.3m enabling works for the roundabout.

The council said this was saving ratepayers about $1.5m for the road extension alone, and would save six months in building the roundabout because the enabling contract would not go out to open tender.

The cost of the BDX contract was less than estimated by an independent quantity surveyor, reflecting synergies from BDX already being on site for the supermarket development, Sephton said.

Davies-Colley said the deal also involved vesting land worth nearly $1m at the end of Springs Flat Rd.

The Gillingham bridge replacement contract was awarded by open tender to United Civil Construction for $4.2m.

The roundabout main construction contract will also be awarded by open tender, with the roundabout due to open in December 2026.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.