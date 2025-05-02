Tony and Clare Davies-Colley, insert, are developing the Springs Flat supermarket site and roundabout connecting with State Highway 1, as part of the development north of central Whangārei. Photos / Denise Piper
A development site at Springs Flat, north of Whangārei, is attracting interest from a supermarket, self-service petrol station and fast-food chains, according to the developer.
Whangārei District Council has agreed to part-fund the infrastructure to enable these developments, including a roundabout at Springs Flat connecting to State Highway 1 and a replacement of an old wooden bridge on Gillingham Rd.
Of particular concern was the intense housing development of the land north of Gillingham Rd, which was sloping and susceptible to erosion, she said.
“It’s greenfields development on highly erodible soils. We already have a massive sediment and water quality issue in the upper harbour - we’re talking about some of the last non-urban areas of the catchment being extensively dug over, on sloping land.”
The hapū raised its cultural concerns when the development was first announced in 2023, but the council had not yet flagged this in its District Plan, she said.
“The zoning process didn’t engage the hapū. It leaves us all at risk because now we’ve got landowners thinking it’s good to go.”
The proposed shopping centre would channel wetlands into a drain, she said.
“This is where all our tuna [eels] and migrating fish have to travel, and now there’s less habitat for them.”
Whangārei District Council said it was reviewing provisions for the protection of sites and areas of significance to Māori, as part of its rolling District Plan review.
Cultural concerns would also be taken into account with any resource consent applications and as part of spatial planning for the northern growth area, said Jim Sephton, general manager of transport and community infrastructure.
“We recognise the impact of unlocking the housing in the Northern Growth Area on the whenua. Hapū have voiced their concerns and council remains committed to working alongside mana whenua and developers to mitigate impacts and incorporate cultural narrative.”
This included creating an attenuation wetland to help manage stormwater, which was budgeted for in the current Long-Term Plan, he said.
Contract saves ratepayers, council says
The Springs Flat development is being managed by the Davies-Colleys’ company DC Group. It will extend Springs Flat Rd and build an attenuation pond for the roundabout, then vest both in the council.
The council said this was saving ratepayers about $1.5m for the road extension alone, and would save six months in building the roundabout because the enabling contract would not go out to open tender.
The cost of the BDX contract was less than estimated by an independent quantity surveyor, reflecting synergies from BDX already being on site for the supermarket development, Sephton said.
Davies-Colley said the deal also involved vesting land worth nearly $1m at the end of Springs Flat Rd.
The Gillingham bridge replacement contract was awarded by open tender to United Civil Construction for $4.2m.
The roundabout main construction contract will also be awarded by open tender, with the roundabout due to open in December 2026.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.