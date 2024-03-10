The project involves replacing the wooden one-lane bridge at the end of Gillingham Rd, opening up about 160ha of greenfields land for residential development. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The project involves replacing the wooden one-lane bridge at the end of Gillingham Rd, opening up about 160ha of greenfields land for residential development. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A roading project in Whangārei is set to unlock land north of Tikipunga and Te Kamo for future housing, allowing up to 3000 new homes to be developed on 160ha of land.

The Whangārei District Council is progressing with the $23 million Springs Flat roundabout project, which is funded with the help of $10.3m from the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

The project includes a roundabout on State Highway 1 off the end of Springs Flat Rd, connecting to Gillingham Rd via Alcoba St.

It also includes opening up Gillingham Rd by addressing the small, wooden, one-lane bridge at the end of the formed part of the road, replacing it with a larger and more suitable bridge.

The third part of the project involves extending the Kamo shared path from Station Rd to the development area, connecting it to Te Kamo shops, said Jeff Devine, Northland Transportation Alliance strategy and planning manager.

“This will connect the existing and new growth residential area to the rest of the town’s infrastructure services. The new roundabout will also enable the extension of public transport services to these suburbs,” he said.

The aim is for the infrastructure to be completed by April 2026, although the housing itself will be years further down the track.

Caroline McDowall from Kāinga Ora, which administers the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, said the houses will be in multiple developments, with up to 1000 homes expected in the next 10 to 15 years and up to 2000 extra homes in the long-term.

Neither Kāinga Ora nor council have any plans to build houses in the new development, but the council will work with developers to ensure they pay their fair share of the costs, she said.

The project is all about planning for growth over the next 30 years, said Whangārei councillor Gavin Benney, who co-chaired the Whangārei housing strategy sub-committee.

“Nobody wants to see that amount of houses going in but when you look at areas like Totara Grove you know it’s going to happen - it’s just a matter of getting the right infrastructure in the right places,” he said.

“We’re going to be growing and our growth is going to be huge, we’ve got to put these people somewhere.”

The Springs Flat roundabout will connect with State Highway 1 through an extension to Springs Flat Rd (red pointer), then across to Alcoba St and Gillingham Rd. Photo / Google Maps.

Benney said the housing development will not happen overnight and may not reach the full 3000 houses, with council staff making decisions about what is suitable as the district plan is developed with the community.

“It’s allowing for the possibility - we’re opening up that area and planning ahead so that development can happen.”

But there are a number of concerns about the environmental impact of opening up this greenfield area for development, said Nicki Wakefield, a member of Ngāti Kahu o Torongare.

The hapū was surprised to learn of the potential development when the council received the $10.3m funding from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund in February 2023, she said.

The hapū has not formalised its position yet but it is now working with the council about its concerns, she said.

Despite the desperate need for housing in Whangārei, Wakefield is concerned about the impact on the waterways as erodible soil is opened up to residential development.

“Our water quality in the Hātea [River] is already heavily impacted [by development] and water quality is already a huge issue,” she said.

Another concern is the downstream flooding impact from an increase in impervious surfaces, Wakefield said.

Devine said the infrastructure works are still contingent on resource consent requirements and the final design process.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.