While work was expected to start this month, council infrastructure committee chairman Simon Reid said it still needs final costing and approval before going ahead, with timeframes and costs potentially changing.

However, work has started on nearby projects, including a 20-house Kāinga Ora development on Pearce Dr, east of the roundabout, and earthworks to the west of the site.

Reid was unable to give more information about the proposed commercial development to the west, other than saying the properties are privately owned and “due for private development which may include a supermarket and shopping centre”.

The land is zoned light industrial.

The council’s website says the roundabout will enable the development of a new supermarket and shopping centre by including access to this development on Springs Flat Rd.

Reid said the project’s cost has increased since the central Government funding application in late 2022, with the detailed design now requiring additional land, asphalt pavement and more flood storage. Costs have also increased through inflation over the past two years, he said.

“The Springs Flat roundabout projects still require resource consent and all the costings to be established before it gets final council approval and a contractor can be appointed, so the timeframes and costs on our website are approximate.

“They could change in coming months,” he said.

As the land is flood-prone the project includes storing water, by developing a detention pond on the southwestern corner of the roundabout and lowering some of the grass berm between the Waitaua Stream and Winger Cres.

Reid said the proposed roundabout would enable more direct connection to the state highway and connects with other projects, such as the T2/bus lanes on Kamo Rd and improvements to increase capacity on SH1.

Whangārei District Council’s image of the proposed Springs Flat roundabout.

When the work kicks off, it will be done to minimise impact to motorists, including building on the eastern side of the roundabout first, with highway traffic directed onto this area as the western side is built, he said.

The council’s share of the project will be funded by debt, with development contributions collected from developers over time to offset the majority of the debt, including a direct contribution from the private developer to the west of SH1, Reid said.

Meanwhile, Kāinga Ora’s 20-house development on Pearce Dr in Kamo East is well underway and expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, said Jo Haunui, acting regional director – Northland.

The project was previously listed as “on hold” on Kāinga Ora’s interactive website but the website was updated after the Northern Advocate inquired.

The 20 stand-alone homes range from two bedrooms to five bedrooms.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.