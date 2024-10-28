Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kāinga Ora spent $300m on 371 public housing projects at risk of being cancelled: Can the money be saved?

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
More than $48m has been spent on a Wellington Kāinga Ora development, which is yet to produce any homes and may now be at risk of never going ahead. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than $48m has been spent on a Wellington Kāinga Ora development, which is yet to produce any homes and may now be at risk of never going ahead. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government has demanded Kāinga Ora halt 371 projects where it’s already spent $294m so they can be reviewed. What will happen to taxpayer dollars if the projects are canned? Find out where all the projects are and how much they cost in this Herald interactive.

Nearly $300 million has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand