The six large pūriri trees and one tōtara are remnants of a time when they were used in the processing of battle casualties.
The Environment Court panel, led by Judge Jeff Smith, found some of the trees would be at least 200 years old and possibly even twice that, and were present on the site in the 1800s when they were already imbued in tapu.
The hapū was considering applying for an interim High Court injunction to protect the trees but the written agreement came through instead.
Wakefield said Ngāti Kahu o Torongare is grateful for the community’s support in protecting the site, including the backing of iwi Ngāpuhi and the thousands of people supporting protection of the trees.
The hapū is now working with Whangārei District Council to get the land protected from subdivision through the District Plan and the trees listed as notable trees.
Other notable and sacred trees in the hapū’s rohe may also need listed protection, she said.
Wakefield did not know what the developer plans to do with the land, valued at $3.4 million.
Onoke Heights Ltd director Philip Leather earlier told the Northern Advocate the council made a “a huge blunder” by not recognising the wāhi tapu when it zoned the land as residential.
The developer bought the land on the understanding it was free to build on, he said at the time.
Onoke Heights Ltd and Whangārei District Council have been approached for further comment.