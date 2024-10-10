Green Party Northland MP Hūhana Lyndon and co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick visit Onoke Heights in Te Kamo, supporting Ngāti Kahu o Torongare in its fight against development on wāhi tapu or a culturally sacred site. Photo / Denise Piper
Green co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick has told a Whangārei hapū the party will stand in solidarity with them as they fight to protect a wāhi tapu site from development, even if that means stepping outside the resource consent process.
Swarbrick took time out of her busy schedule to visit Te Tai Tokerau this week, led by Northland-based MP Hūhana Lyndon.
As part of the trip, they visited Onoke Heights in Te Kamo, where local hapū Ngāti Kahu o Torongare is currently going through the Environment Court to oppose a 93-house development on the 6.8ha site.
This is the second time the hapū has gone through the court to protect the site from development because of its wāhi tapu status, with the land and its trees being used after battle to tend to the wounded and process the dead.
In 1996, the court ruled against a plan change for a less intensive development because of the traditional and cultural significance of the site, said hapū spokeswoman Nicki Wakefield.
But Whangārei District Council later rezoned the land to residential and, in February, it and Northland Regional Council approved consent to Onoke Heights Limited for the 93-house development and associated earthworks.
Ngāti Kahu o Torongare has appealed the decision, with a hearing held over one week in September and set to continue in November.
Wakefield told the MPs it was resource intensive for the small hapū to fight both this development and upcoming projects in the area. In the last year, it had been approached about 500 different resource consent applications.
Wakefield said Ngāti Kahu could consider this with Onoke Heights Limited, whose parent company Builtsmart Properties is a well-known developer and builder in the upper North Island.
Meanwhile, Ngāti Kahu is working with Whangārei District Council on work to replace the water reservoir at Onoke, on an area between the proposed Onoke Heights development and the Department of Conservation’s Onoke Scenic Reserve.
Wakefield said while the hapū does not want work done on the wāhi tapu site, it did not want to restrict drinking water access for the area.
It wants the council to keep any excavations on the mountain and will have cultural assessors on site while work is going on.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.