Tony and Clare Davies-Colley are behind some of Northland's largest business innovation and growth projects, including the Port Nikau marina and development. Photo / Denise Piper
Thirty years of business success in Tai Tōkerau have had Clare and Tony Davies-Colley inducted into The Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame as part of the Northland Business Excellence Awards.
They are the first couple to take the award and Tony said this was an “obvious” part of their success.
With Tony’s background in farming and forestry and Clare’s background as a chartered accountant, the two combined their complementary skills to lead some of Northland’s largest business innovation and growth projects, including TDC Sawmills, BDX Group and half of the Port Nikau Joint Venture.
Other keys to their success had been hard work, being able to move quickly when things went pear-shaped and building long-term relationships in Northland, Clare said.
Tony was born and bred in Northland and began his career with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science from Massey University. His early ventures in farming and running a mobile sawmill led him and Clare to establish TDC Sawmills in 1995.
Clare is a distinguished fellow chartered accountant who graduated from Victoria University of Wellington with a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration. Her early career spanned commercial accounting and corporate finance.
When TDC Sawmills began, Clare did the accounts and administration at night and on weekends while working fulltime in accounting during the day – a matter of necessity because the fledgling business was unable to employ someone fulltime.
But with three young children, it became unsustainable for Clare to work in another job and she soon committed to working at TDC Sawmills. Tony admitted their youngest used to sleep under their desks while they worked.
But the sale was no time for the Davies-Colleys to rest on their laurels and they turned to other projects, including establishing start-up Tui Technology, BDX Group where they still serve as non-executive directors, and their new asset management company DC Group.
Like TDC Sawmills, BDX expanded from its original focus as an engineering firm into civil contracting and mechanical services, and now runs as three operations employing 60 people.
It also developed the waterfront former tide gauge building, allowing the Davies-Colleys to watch over the Port Nikau development from their offices on the first floor, with a popular restaurant on the ground floor.
While they are pleased with what they have achieved in the business world, the couple say they are most proud of the success of their three sons, with two working as project managers for DC Group.
With TDC Sawmills being a Northland Chamber of Commerce new business and overall business winner in 1997, and Clare later volunteering as a judge for the awards, they say success in the Northland Business Excellence Awards is a great achievement.
“It’s an amazing thing for businesses to be recognised,” Tony said. “They [NorthChamber] do a wonderful job.”