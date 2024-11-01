Clare is a distinguished fellow chartered accountant who graduated from Victoria University of Wellington with a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration. Her early career spanned commercial accounting and corporate finance.

When TDC Sawmills began, Clare did the accounts and administration at night and on weekends while working fulltime in accounting during the day – a matter of necessity because the fledgling business was unable to employ someone fulltime.

But with three young children, it became unsustainable for Clare to work in another job and she soon committed to working at TDC Sawmills. Tony admitted their youngest used to sleep under their desks while they worked.

TDC Sawmills expanded from forestry into earthworks, construction and engineering, in part because Tony liked to develop these skills in house rather than contract them out.

He described it as a rollercoaster, but it is clear this was part of the excitement.

“It was very exciting and difficult at the same time ... It was very stimulating from the point of view that disaster didn’t seem far from the door at times.”

When the couple sold TDC Sawmills in 2006, it employed more than 200 people.

DC Group is behind several developments, including providing management services to Port Nikau and renovating the former tide gauge building. Photo / Michael Cunningham

But the sale was no time for the Davies-Colleys to rest on their laurels and they turned to other projects, including establishing start-up Tui Technology, BDX Group where they still serve as non-executive directors, and their new asset management company DC Group.

Like TDC Sawmills, BDX expanded from its original focus as an engineering firm into civil contracting and mechanical services, and now runs as three operations employing 60 people.

In 2007, the Davies-Colleys – described in the Northern Advocate at the time as “home-grown Whangārei multimillionaires” – bought half of Port Nikau at the former Port Whangārei.

The master plan for this long-term development includes a marina, wharf facilities, a commercial precinct, a 55ha housing development with up to 1250 homes and waterfront apartments, and a town centre.

While the marina, wharf and commercial development have all opened, the couple are excited about the residential development, with infrastructure being built now for the first stage.

Tony said the first houses should be built by summer 2025-26 and a retirement village could be on the cards in future.

DC Group also runs another subdivision in Whangārei, Kotātā Heights, continues work in forestry, plus has plans for a new project at Springs Flat.

It also developed the waterfront former tide gauge building, allowing the Davies-Colleys to watch over the Port Nikau development from their offices on the first floor, with a popular restaurant on the ground floor.

Outside of work, Tony served terms on Northland Regional Council and Northpower Trust, while Clare has served on the board of NorthTec, the Institute of Directors Northland and chairwoman of Bike Northland, which was instrumental in establishing the Pohe Island Bike Park.

While they are pleased with what they have achieved in the business world, the couple say they are most proud of the success of their three sons, with two working as project managers for DC Group.

With TDC Sawmills being a Northland Chamber of Commerce new business and overall business winner in 1997, and Clare later volunteering as a judge for the awards, they say success in the Northland Business Excellence Awards is a great achievement.

“It’s an amazing thing for businesses to be recognised,” Tony said. “They [NorthChamber] do a wonderful job.”

So what advice would they pass down to businesses looking to start in Northland in 2024?

Both say business owners need to expand their skills until they understand and can supervise every aspect of the job.

Clare said the likes of human resources, health and safety, and administration could sometimes fall down.

“It’s not good enough to be good at what you do – you’ve also got to be good at running a business.”

