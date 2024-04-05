Parafed Northland's paracycling programme is just one of the users of the Pohe Island Bike Park, which was built thanks to seed funding from the Northland Regional Council sports facilities fund. Photo / Dawn Dutton Photography

Parafed Northland's paracycling programme is just one of the users of the Pohe Island Bike Park, which was built thanks to seed funding from the Northland Regional Council sports facilities fund. Photo / Dawn Dutton Photography

The region’s new sporting facilities will not be able to get off the ground without a nation-leading Northland Regional Sporting Facilities Rate, according to sports leaders.

They are anxious the NRC is proposing to cut the rate, along with a targeted Emergency Services Rate, in its 10-year Long Term Plan.

The council said the move is about focusing on core services and reducing rates rises.

The Regional Sporting Facilities Rate was first started in 2008 to help fund the Northland Events Centre and stadium at Whangārei’s Okara Park.

It was updated in 2018 to help fund facilities of regional significance, including the Mangawhai Activity Zone with its international skate park, Pohe Island Bike Park in Whangārei and the soon-to-be-opened Kaikohe Sportsville.

The fund was touted by Sport New Zealand last year as a leading way to secure seed funding, with $7m granted since 2018 helping seed projects worth over $50m.

The regional fund combines with district council money, giving reassurance to funders like Lotto NZ or Foundation North to also donate, said Sport Northland spaces and places manager Stu Middleton.

Without the regional funding, it would be “almost impossible” for new facilities to be built, with cash-strapped district councils unable to pick up the full costs, he said.

“It will set us back 10 years if we lose it now [in the 10-year plan]. I think our facilities development will be 10 years behind.”

Upcoming projects needing regional funding include a football hub in Tikipunga, the Ruakākā recreation centre, Wahitakaro, which will be a regional home for volleyball, the Bay Sports Hub in Waipapa, indoor sports facilities in Kaipara, new aquatic centres and an upgrade of Whangārei’s netball facilities, Middleton said.

Many of these facilities are not just about competitive sports but about providing facilities for all, he said.

For example, a new aquatic centre would include learn-to-swim facilities and a hydrotherapy pool, relieving pressure on Whangārei’s existing hydrotherapy pool, Middleton said.

Kaikohe’s new indoor sports complex, due to open at the end of April, will provide much needed facilities for a range of sports, including basketball.

“The demand [for hydrotherapy] is huge from the moment it opens in the morning until it closes at night. It’s not ‘sport’ but it’s part of the context.”

Middleton said the Regional Sporting Facilities Rate was originally created to help Northland’s four councils work together more closely, with sport and recreation often crossing district council boundaries.

Basketball bounced by regional sports fund

Basketball is one sport desperately wanting new facilities, with just one publicly available indoor court opened in Northland since 1987, said Basketball Northland general manager Josh Port.

This is despite basketball being the fastest-growing sport in New Zealand and most-participated sport in Northland, with 8500 members, he said.

With more facilities, these numbers could grow even more, such as being able to cater for B-grade competitions or a “mums with bubs” league, Port said.

He is eagerly awaiting the opening of Kaikohe Sportsville’s basketball facilities at the end of this month, with this project also supported by the regional sports fund.

“It’s a lifeline for any indoor sport, not just basketball,” he said.

New sports facilities about access, not just competition

New sports facilities are more inclusive for the whole community than outdated facilities, said Parafed Northland operations manager Anna Hewitt.

“It means that there are more opportunities for people to be active in the ways that they choose to be active.”

Hewitt gives the example of the Pohe Island Bike Park, which was funded with the help of the Regional Sporting Facilities Rate. While it is able to host regional and national competitions, it also provides a safe facility for Parafed’s paracycling facility to be run.

The paracycling programme helps people with disabilities to become confident to cycle on other pathways and also helped Whangārei’s Kyren Andrew start competing at a national level, she said.

Northland Regional Council said it is proposing to cut the Regional Sporting Facilities Rate because providing sports facilities is not a core function.

Deputy chair Tui Shortland said the regional council’s core functions are flood management, biosecurity, climate resilience, water and catchment management.

Submissions on the proposed Long Term Plan close April 19, and Sports Northland is encouraging people to make submissions advocating for the sports rate to stay.

Projects benefiting from the Regional Sports Facilities Rate:

Sportsville Kaikohe ($1.4m from fund, $15m total project cost).

Kerikeri Sports Complex ($500,000 from fund, $2m total project cost).

Kerikeri Squash Club ($200,000 from fund, $1.8m total project cost).

Pohe Island Bike Park ($1.4m from fund, $4.6m total project cost).

Pohe Island Northland Rugby Union facility ($350,000 from fund, $7.2m total project cost).

Mangawhai Activity Zone ($500,000 from fund, $1.2m total project cost).

Kauri Coast Community Pool ($700,000 from fund, $6m total project cost).

Sportsville Dargaville ($600,000 from fund, $2.9m total project cost).

Te Hiku Sports Hub ($1.4m from fund, $10m total project cost).

- Figures as of October 2023, provided by Sports New Zealand

