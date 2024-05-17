Police have halted an offender’s alleged crime spree.

A 17-year-old on Electronic Monitoring Bail was nabbed by police in Kawakawa after an alleged crime spree in which the youth broke into multiple vehicles and drove recklessly in Northland.

On May 3, police learned the youth had let their electronically monitored tracker go flat, and enquiries were made to locate the teen.

Kaikohe Area Prevention Manager and acting Senior Sergeant Greg Johnson said the accused was on EMB at a Taheke address for unrelated active charges.

Between 7pm on May 9 and 2pm on May 10, a vehicle was broken into in Kawakawa.

“The victim in this matter has had her vehicle parked on Gillies Street, Kawakawa and when she returned found that it was entered into, via the driver’s door, with the ignition destroyed.”

On the same day, another vehicle was stolen from a hospital car park. Between May 14 to 15, the youth allegedly committed a further six offences in the Kawakawa and Taheke areas.

Johnson said on Wednesday afternoon police were notified of a stolen vehicle travelling on SH1 on the wrong side of the road through Dome Forest.

“Police signalled for the driver to stop, However, he accelerated and drove recklessly, almost crashing into a number of other vehicles and causing motorists to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

“Due to the manner of driving the pursuit was abandoned. But in the early hours of Thursday morning, officers caught the alleged offender attempting to steal a vehicle on Railway Road, Kawakawa.”

Johnson said the incident was concerning for the community and the police.

“These offenders are putting the wider community at risk when they flee from Police. And targeting people’s modes of transport, and in-hospital carparks, is a low act.

“Our message to those who choose to continue to engage in this offending is simple: You will be held to account.”

The 17-year-old has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Kaikohe Youth Court on June 11.















