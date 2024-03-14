NRC councillor Rick Stolwerk. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Northland Regional councillor has hit out against the region’s lowest proposed rates rise.

Langs Beach’s Cr Rick Stolwerk says Northland Regional Council (NRC)’s draft proposed “bare minimum” 2.9 per cent rise option will see the council’s work go backwards.

The proposed “bare minimum” rates lift for 2024/2025 would be the region’s lowest by far and likely one of the smallest in New Zealand.

Northland’s three other councils are looking at rates rises of between 17.2 per cent and 18.3 per cent. The three are all district councils.

Cr Stolwerk is urging Northlanders not to support this low-end rates increase, put forward in the regional council’s Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024-2034 public consultation document.

It is among three NRC options including 11.05 per cent, or higher subject to what ratepayers might want.

NRC’s general rates went up by 4.5 per cent in 2020/2021, 20.7 per cent in 2021/2022, 13.89 per cent in 2022/2023 and 10.48 per cent for the current 2023/204 financial year.

Cr Stolwerk said it was natural that ratepayers would err towards wanting the lowest-end rates rise in comparison with a second higher 11.05 per cent increase – or even higher, should they wish to include NRC funding towards putting what he said were key council-supported activities back onto the books or other additions.

He said ratepayers needed to closely check the Long Term Plan public consultation document to see what activities were being left in or out of the next decade’s budget.

Cr Stolwerk said targeted rates funding for local emergency services was critically absent from the 2.9, and 11.5 per cent increases.

His comments came as NRC on Wednesday adopted its proposed Long Term Plan public consultation document at an extraordinary council meeting in Whangārei.

NRC’s rates increase will affect its ratepayers across 100,000 properties, in a region with 200,000 people.

Cr Stolwerk said the 2.9 per cent increase would see the council barely be able to carry on its business-as-usual work.

“We can probably scrimp through on 2.9 per cent, but only just,” Cr Stolwerk said.

The LTP consultation document says the proposed options reprioritised existing work to keep rates increases as low as possible.

“This Long Term Plan is about rebalancing. We’ve looked through our existing programmes to see what work can be reprioritised, and what things aren’t core business that could potentially be stopped to help keep rates down in a time of high inflation,” the document says.

The shift also removed targeted rates for regional sporting facilities, as well as the emergency services targeted rate.

The third 2024/2025 rating option in NRC’s new proposed LTP consultation document could include reintroducing these targeted rates.

NRC chairman Geoff Crawford said it was important Northlanders had their say on the new LTP for council services, which was spread from Cape Reinga to Topuni near Wellsford in the south.

Cr Stolwerk, who is also Waipū Cove Surf Life Saving Club president, said the emergency services rate amounted to $11.40 per ratepayer per year.

He said NRC ratepayers had been paying targeted rates towards emergency services funding for some time.

Funds went towards the Northland Emergency Services Trust (NEST) for its helicopters, New Zealand Surf Life Saving Association and Hato Hone St John Ambulance.

The NEST funding rate was brought in by NRC in 2009 when then NEST chair John Bain was also an NRC councillor.

Cr Stolwerk said his conflict of interest as the president of a local surf life-saving club meant he did not take part in NRC voting on the emergency services rate, but was able to contribute to debate around the council table on the topic.





■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.