The Te Hiku Sports Hub’s main pool is taking shape, but won’t be open until March, leaving Kaitāia without a public pool until then.

The opening of Kaitāia’s new Te Hiku Sports Hub and pools facility has been rescheduled for March due to delays in getting equipment.

The news would be disappointing for residents keen to cool off over the summer with no public swimming pools now serving the town, Far North District Council said.

It was hoped the new eight-lane swimming pool, kids splash area, hydrotherapy pool, and learn-to-swim pool would be ready in time for summer, but delays in obtaining some of the pool’s reticulation pumps and systems mean the opening is now expected in March.

Unfortunately, the old Kaitāia Memorial swimming pool cannot reopen to fill the gap. The 70-year-old facility was closed permanently in April, and it is estimated that bringing the pool back to standard and reopening it for one last summer would cost ratepayers well over $100,000.

Three other public swimming pools in the Far North are open on public holidays. Kaikohe pool is within the Northland College grounds. It is a 33.3m summer pool with six lanes.

Kerikeri swimming pool is at Kerikeri High School off Hone Heke Rd. It is a 25m pool with six lanes, a dive pool and a toddler’s pool.

Kawakawa swimming pool is owned and operated by Sport Northland. It is a 25m indoor heated pool with six lanes. It is part of the Bay of Islands Recreation Centre and is within the Bay of Islands College grounds. This pool is open all year round.

Opening hours and other information on Far North pools can be found on the council’s website https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Our-facilities/Swimming-pools.

For up-to-date information about the hours and events at these pools, go to the Far North Pools Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FarNorthPools/.



