Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Repairs almost complete at Kawakawa pool after part of roof falls off, hits staff member

By
6 mins to read
Scaffolding replaced water at Kawakawa Community Pool while a structurally unsound roof was repaired. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Scaffolding replaced water at Kawakawa Community Pool while a structurally unsound roof was repaired. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Far North’s only public indoor pool is due to re-open in May after a three-month closure was triggered when part of the roof fell off and hit a staff member.

The closure of Kawakawa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate