Emergency services are attending an incident at Omarama in South Canterbury after reports a person has been injured while horse riding.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Airport Rd near the Omarama Glider Airport at 5.45pm tonight.

A rescue helicopter from Dunedin is on its way to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said they couldn't confirm the injuries at this stage and will have more details soon.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were in attendance but could not comment further.