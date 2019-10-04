Letter of the week: Tim Jerram, Glendowie

The article "High stakes play for Mission Bay" (Weekend Herald, September 28) highlights a project that not only exceeds the specified height levels of the unitary plan for Mission Bay but makes no concession to the threat of coastal inundation as identified by the council report, "Coastal Inundation by Storm-tides and Waves in the Auckland Region 2016/17".

At least three of the 30 submissions made in person to the hearings in July and August, warned of inundation in Mission Bay.

The latest report of the United Nations IPPC warns previous estimates of 1m sea level rise by 2100 may be conservative unless countries can reach the target of 1.5C to 2C set in Paris 2015. Should that not be reached, Mission Bay will in future be open to inundation by tropical storms, without extensive sea-wall protection.

Inundation of Mission Bay, other Auckland beaches and the CBD are probable, given a combination of low atmospheric pressure, strong onshore winds, a high/king tide and heavy rain.

The intended project includes basement carparks, wide open to inundation. A major building, even within unitary plan height restrictions in Mission Bay, could be disastrous long term.





Annexation

is, of course, correct (Weekend Herald, September 28). There have been times when white races did - as she points out - "annex nations inhabited by indigenous (usually black or brown) people".

But long, long before white folk were frantically annexing coloured folk: brown and black folk were busy annexing each other, often with significantly more ferocity than white supremacists.

Look at Ceteweyo and his Zulus. Numerous Pharaohs and Genghis Khan also annexed not a few white folk with unbelievable cruelty.

Also of course - don't forget dozens of white nations were annexed by other white ones.

We should not applaud white supremacy today of course - but we should not ignore the fact that, historically, it did confer significant advantage to many annexees.

Robert Burrow, Taupo.

Cook's mission

Regrettably, the view that Captain Cook (Weekend Herald, September 28) was a colonist has gained a populist ascendancy amongst cultural activists with a patu to grind.

The historical record unequivocally evidences that Cook was a scientist, a cartographer and a very fine naval captain. Cook's three great voyages of scientific discovery were directed by the orders of the Royal Navy and supported by the Royal Society and its affluent members.

Cook's "people" included mathematicians, astronomers, botanists, linguists and artists, but not a solitary settler. Cook's orders were to observe, record and chart. He took

astronomical observations. He made objective and (generally) accurate anthropological studies of previously unknown peoples, their languages, their agriculture, their politics and customs, their religions and their ceremonies. He prepared maritime charts of stunning quality and accuracy, some of which were used by navies around the world until the mid-20th century.

Yet, not once did Cook ever found a colony. James Cook was as much of a colonist as

Neil Armstrong, both of whom went further than any man, neither of whom left a settler in their wake.

Ian Brady, Titirangi.



Ardern praise

The editorial (Weekend Herald, September 28) was such a pleasure to read about our amazing Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern has such a natural ability to speak, no matter what the occasion, her honesty shines through wherever she appears and is so refreshing for a prime minister.

We should all be very proud to be New Zealanders as she has put New Zealand on the world map - even getting a thumbs up from Donald Trump.

Sharon Marks, Te Aroha.



Keeping track

I read, with chronic disbelief, the Simon Wilson article (Weekend Herald, September 28) concerning the possible expansion of the harbour bridge to include a rail component.

We now have four rail possibilities on the table: light rail, heavy rail, monorail and now the latest one, the "tram train".

How exciting. Auckland could be like a theme park, with a different rail option for every city block.

Is it obvious only to me?

Connect Onehunga to Avondale using the existing electric rail system. This would provide a central isthmus "loop" and relieve congestion at Mt Roskill.

Britomart can be connected to the North Shore with a tunnel or a bridge, using the existing electric rail.

Upgrade the Northern line and connect Swanson to Kumeu, and further north, using the existing electric rail system.

Create a loop from Onehunga to the airport and Puhinui Rd using the existing electric rail system. This would alleviate traffic congestion in the area and give international visitors a sense of how upmarket and progressive Auckland is.

Much money is being spent on various surveys and studies, and it's all just procrastination.

Euan Macduff, Titirangi.



Shopping maul

Steve Braunias is correct in describing St Lukes Mall "not a dud moment to be had" (Weekend herald, September 28).

Recent Sundays saw a smash-and-grab at a jewellery shop, and a demonstration at the meat section in the supermarket.

You never know your luck in a big city.

Chris Kiwi, Mt Albert.



Let It Be

A great cartoon by Emmerson (Weekend Herald, September 28). Unfortunately just as the fifth Beatle has been forgotten in history's pages, so too has Emmerson forgotten to include the fifth Beatle in his otherwise very accurate portrayal of those at the forefront of climate change denial and the belittling of anyone who dares take issue with anything they say.

I am of course referring to the legendary Leighton Smith, possibly the leader of the pack.

Perhaps we could make him an honorary member of this elite band of brothers (or should that be botherers)?

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.



History lesson

Your correspondent Edward J Lye (Weekend, Herald, September 28) questions the balance we receive in the teaching of NZ history. He will welcome then the proposed expansion. Our pre-1840 history was well recorded. I refer to oral accounts as recorded by missionaries from Māori survivors of tribal massacres, to diaries of explorers and adventurers, and to written accounts by literate Māori of the time. The depredations of Hongi Hika and the wholesale arms race for survival amongst Māori are well documented, as are the displacement of hundreds of local iwi and Hongi's expansion of slavery on an industrial scale. Other warlike leaders such as Te Rauparaha and Te Pehe invaded the Kāpiti Coast and the South Island. Waikato under Te Wherowhero invaded Taranaki. The murder and enslavement of the pacifist Moriori of the Chathams. Casualties were enormous, possibly 30 per cent of the population, as was the disruption to tribal boundaries and society in general. Little wonder then that war weary and peace-loving Māori saw some benefit in accepting British rule.

David Howard, Pakuranga.



Finding peace

I enjoyed reading Steve Braunias' personal reflections on peace (Weekend Herald, September 28). He confided that he had only experienced it three times.

I suggest a clue as to why lies in the phrase "Christians and other maniacs...". A man who harbours such a harsh and dismissive judgment on this now minority group will not find peace easy to experience.

John Bannister, Mahia Peninsula.



A brief word

Our youth have called for action. At the same time we read that the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Bill is stuck in Parliament because of politicians' quibbles. The time has gone for compromises. Garry Law, Dannemora.

We should be proud of the thousands of young school children demanding action for a sustainable future and cleaner planet. To criticise them shows our arrogance and ignorance. Larry Phillips, Snells Beach.

If the scooters are to remain, then the speed needs to be limited to that already in place by regulation for mobility scooters. Further, braking of any sort needs to be limited to the rear wheel. This is the only way these things will ever be safe. Stephen Gardner, Tamahere.

When school children disseminate photos and videos ridiculing others, without the consent of the subjects, they are rightly called bullies. When politicians do the same it is shameful and embarrassing. Caroline Miller, Birkenhead.

Is the next election going to be run on the basis of attack ads on social media? Sounds like a step in the right direction. B Darragh, Auckland Central.

A great win for Japan over Ireland in the Rugby World Cup. They don't do the haka so it must have been all that bowing which gave them an unfair advantage, a practice that needs to be stopped immediately. Allan Gyde, Tauranga.

Transform means to change so what does "transformational change" mean? L F Mains, Kerikeri.

White supremacists should study their genealogy which leads directly back to Lake Victoria in East Africa. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Dwelling on the past pulls us down. Instead, let's put our resources and energy into making the future of our country better. Janet Boyle, Orewa.

Destroying a beautiful rose garden and covering it with stainless steel steps instead of a row of oxygen-producing trees is disgraceful. D West, Tauranga.

Jacinda Adern did not have a triumphant trip. Whirlwind, yes, but effectively it was the usual bland, lifeless wander that impressed nobody and achieved nothing. Rod Kane, Henderson.

One day I want to see a former All Black become Prime Minister of New Zealand. David Kirk would be a great option. Sento Mehlhopt, Albany.

Post is going the same way of the home milk bottle delivery - increase price and reduce delivery days to the point no one uses it. Gillian Bull, Red Beach.

Would it not have been a good idea to delay daylight saving until after the World Cup? Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.