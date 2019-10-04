Letter of the week: Tim Jerram, Glendowie

The article "High stakes play for Mission Bay" (Weekend Herald, September 28) highlights a project that not only exceeds the specified height levels of the unitary plan for Mission Bay but makes no concession to the threat of coastal inundation as identified by the council report, "Coastal Inundation by Storm-tides and Waves in the Auckland Region 2016/17".
At least three of the 30 submissions made in person to the hearings in July and August, warned of inundation in Mission Bay.
The latest report of the United Nations IPPC warns previous estimates of 1m sea

