EDITORIAL

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's trip to the United States this week once again demonstrated how the world view of New Zealand's leader appears to differ so radically from many at home.

Over the three days, Ardern held 18 high-level meetings, delivered speeches and attended several other events. Each would have been bookended with briefings. Outside of the last days of a close-call election, few leaders would be called on to do such heavy lifting. The itinerary was so hectic, the media couldn't keep up.

Arriving in New York on Monday after a 13-hour flight from Japan, she walked to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.