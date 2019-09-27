Steve Braunias goes looking for peace.

Happiness visits regularly, love makes itself at home and while I'm on familiar terms with other various assorted states of wellness such as joy, delight, pleasure, excitement and plain old deep contentment, the one thing that doesn't come around much is the one thing that everyone wants: peace. I don't mean world peace. That's going too far. I mean the peace we hope for in our own life. Yeah. That elusive peace.

As the sort of person who lives and kind of thrives in a war-torn state, I think about peace quite a lot.

