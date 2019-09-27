Shopping is a weekend institution, rivalling sport as our favourite hobby. But as malls sprawl in Auckland's outer suburbs, how do you know which one to go to? Steve Braunias surfed 13 malls in three days and lived to tell the tale. And now he presents his official power rankings.

Malls are an Auckland way of life. We have the best malls and the biggest malls and the most malls in New Zealand. We have north and south and east and west – when are we going to have a floating mall? Imagine that, a mall on a barge in

