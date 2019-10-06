On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
But council chief executive Shaun Clarke said the district was still danger of the lowest voter turnout of all time. He has urged voters to take 20 minutes to cast a vote.
"The Electoral Commission will be working with us to help all eligible voters to enrol and complete special votes. This is an easy process and is designed ensure that anyone who wants to vote can do so."
Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the city was growing quickly and candidates were divided between what Tauranga used to be, and what it aspired to be.
"We need a council who can make decisions in order to relieve the worsening traffic and housing pressures. Too much time and council resources has recently been diverted to minor matters and away from the real issues."
4. Mayors - 4.32 candidates per seat - salary $53,500 to $296,000
Auckland has the most competitive mayoral race in the country, with arguments about roads and rates . Twenty-one people have applied for the top job and others pulled out at late notice.
However, when accounting for population, the role is one of the least popular in local politics. Only one in every 81,000 Aucklanders is standing for mayor, compared with one in 30,000 Christchurch residents and one in 9000 Dunedinites.
In the Kaikoura District, one in every 766 people is in the mayoral race. In the close-knit Chatham Islands community one in every 59 people is standing in the election, and one in every 130 is standing for mayor.
5=. Southern and Auckland DHB members - four candidates per seat - salary from $16,320