The most sought-after jobs in local politics all involve big problems, but they don't all come with the biggest salaries.

An analysis of more than 3500 applications for more than 1600 positions shows mayoral and district health board positions are the most popular.

READ MORE:
Premium - Local elections 2019: The battle for the Shore
Pretend Tauranga council election billboard goes viral as Kiwis praise 'honest campaign'
Electoral Board blunder puts wrong candidate photos on Auckland booklets

The Far North, Tauranga and Horowhenua have the most competitive council elections, followed by Rotorua, Hamilton and Whakatāne.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Seats on Greater

1. Counties Manukau DHB member - 4.7 candidates per seat - salary from $16,320

2. Far North district councillor - 4.7 candidates per seat - salary $51,370

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3. Tauranga City councillor - 4.3 candidates per seat - salary $78,050

4. Mayors - 4.32 candidates per seat - salary $53,500 to $296,000

5=. Southern and Auckland DHB members - four candidates per seat - salary from $16,320