The most sought-after jobs in local politics all involve big problems, but they don't all come with the biggest salaries.

An analysis of more than 3500 applications for more than 1600 positions shows mayoral and district health board positions are the most popular.

The Far North, Tauranga and Horowhenua have the most competitive council elections, followed by Rotorua, Hamilton and Whakatāne.

Seats on Greater Wellington Regional Council are easily the most sought after regional roles. The "lasagne of failures" in Wellington's bungled bus overhaul has attracted 3.5 candidates for every role.

Seats on Auckland local boards and Christchurch community boards are the most sought community positions. With an average of 2.3 candidates per seat, most candidates will miss out on a position.

1. Counties Manukau DHB member - 4.7 candidates per seat - salary from $16,320

Counties Manukau District Health Board is grappling with a series of issues, ranging from its cancer treatment to maternity services .

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists acting executive director Angela Belich said it is good to see people standing who want to protect and improve the public health service.

"The public health service is under unprecedented strain and DHB boards have a duty to advocate for adequate funding, safe staffing, decent facilities, and long-term strategic planning."

2. Far North district councillor - 4.7 candidates per seat - salary $51,370

Far North District Council has received a record number of nominations for ward council seats , including Sue Bradford and Jason Kerrison. There's also been record attendance at council debates .

The most sought-after jobs don't all come with the biggest salaries. Photo / NZME

But council chief executive Shaun Clarke said the district was still danger of the lowest voter turnout of all time. He has urged voters to take 20 minutes to cast a vote.

"The Electoral Commission will be working with us to help all eligible voters to enrol and complete special votes. This is an easy process and is designed ensure that anyone who wants to vote can do so."

3. Tauranga City councillor - 4.3 candidates per seat - salary $78,050

Tauranga is the most competitive city council race, with disagreement over the Bella Visa saga , the housing crisis , worsening congestion and the Mission St land controversy .

Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said the city was growing quickly and candidates were divided between what Tauranga used to be, and what it aspired to be.

"We need a council who can make decisions in order to relieve the worsening traffic and housing pressures. Too much time and council resources has recently been diverted to minor matters and away from the real issues."

4. Mayors - 4.32 candidates per seat - salary $53,500 to $296,000

Only one in every 81,000 Aucklanders is standing for mayor. Photo / Greg Bowker

Auckland has the most competitive mayoral race in the country, with arguments about roads and rates . Twenty-one people have applied for the top job and others pulled out at late notice.

However, when accounting for population, the role is one of the least popular in local politics. Only one in every 81,000 Aucklanders is standing for mayor, compared with one in 30,000 Christchurch residents and one in 9000 Dunedinites.

In the Kaikoura District, one in every 766 people is in the mayoral race. In the close-knit Chatham Islands community one in every 59 people is standing in the election, and one in every 130 is standing for mayor.

5=. Southern and Auckland DHB members - four candidates per seat - salary from $16,320

Southern DHB has been in the news regularly, particularly over the Lumsden maternity saga . Auckland DHB has had a shortage of hospital beds and car parks .

Belich said elected boards are not a perfect system, but they provide a means for the voice of the public to be heard on major issues.

"The election at Southern DHB is the first since the Board was sacked in 2015 due to its financial deficit. It is therefore unsurprising this election has drawn a strong field of candidates."