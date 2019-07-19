Fair Care banner

A cluster of baby deaths and stillbirths at one of New Zealand's biggest maternity services has been linked to a lack of staff, beds and treatment delays. Nicholas Jones investigates what went wrong.

Babies died partly because there weren't enough midwives, doctors, beds and theatre slots at one of the country's major hospitals.

Middlemore Hospital struggled to cope with big increases in the number of pregnancies needing more care and monitoring, and services buckled.

Problems like a lack of staff and beds contributed to the recent death or stillbirth of three babies. Other patients were seriously harmed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A Weekend Herald

Related articles: