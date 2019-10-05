Fair Care banner

A woman caught in treatment delays at Middlemore Hospital has slammed a "ridiculous" lack of funding that has meant her life "is on stop mode again".

But Hayley Colling, 30, is full of praise for the staff at Counties Manukau DHB, including a surgeon who has gone above and beyond in helping treat her severe endometriosis, an inflammatory disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus is found outside the womb.

READ MORE:
• Cancer warning as delays hit gynaecology services: 'Lives put at risk'
• Revealed: Cluster of baby deaths in top NZ hospital

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.