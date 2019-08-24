Fair Care banner

Counties Manukau DHB is investigating after a woman lost her unborn baby after 20 weeks gestation.

The death is one of two potential "serious adverse events" in women's health services this year, the Herald on Sunday can reveal.

The DHB wouldn't release more information while inquiries continue, to protect the process and privacy of patients involved.

The incidents follow a damning internal review of maternity services last year, carried out after resourcing problems such as a lack of staff and bedspace at Middlemore Hospital contributed to the death or stillbirth of three babies over 2016 and 2017.

