New Zealand

Lotto Powerball: Numbers drawn for $36 million jackpot

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Forsyth Barr’s Mark Richardson explains how to protect, invest, and plan after a life-changing win.

New Zealanders have the chance to snag a whopping $36 million in this evening’s Lotto Powerball draw.

Tonight’s winning Lotto numbers are: 25, 3, 9, 4, 29, 40, and the bonus ball was 20. Powerball was 3.

The total prize pool on offer is $37.2m – $36m in Powerball, $1m

