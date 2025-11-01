Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Lotto: South Island players strike big as Lotto Powerball jackpot rolls over to $36m

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

How does Lotto make overnight millionaires? Video / Annaleise Shortland

While no one’s woken up $33 million richer this morning, a few Kiwis will still be celebrating with a number of Lotto First Division and Strike wins following last night’s live draw.

Out of last night’s four winners, three hail from the South Island, making it an unusually successful night

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save