Players also found success in the Strike Four draw, with two from Nelson and Waimate claiming $100,000 each.

The Nelson player bought their ticket through the MyLotto app, while the Cantabrian picked up theirs at New World Waimate.

Lotto NZ has welcomed a major new technology upgrade that has seen terminals replaced in every outlet, produce new-look tickets and also help it detect players who might adopt dangerous playing habits. Photo / Supplied

Those who haven’t checked their tickets yet should do so immediately - especially if their details match the winners, Lotto NZ said.

Lotto’s biggest jackpot of the year was left unstruck. It will roll over to Wednesday night with $3 million added, taking the grand prize to $36 million.

The winning numbers during Saturday’s draw were 9, 26, 35, 5, 7, and 4. The bonus ball was 13 and the Powerball was 10.

There were no division one winners.

The biggest Powerball win so far this year came in April, when an Auckland MyLotto player won $23.3m.

What should you do if you win Lotto?

On Friday, financial adviser Mark Richardson told Herald NOW that new winners should take a “cooling-off period” before making any major decisions.

“If you’re not used to this sort of money, you need a cooling-off period,” he said.

“With easy money in like this, it can be easy money out.”

He urged new millionaires to resist the urge to splurge on expensive houses and cars, warning that “big ticket items come with big bills as well”.

Instead, Richardson recommends taking time to plan and seek professional help. “You’ll need sound accounting advice. You’ll need sound legal advice… You haven’t had to think about tax at this level.”

He also stressed the importance of diversification when investing.

“Don’t just all of a sudden go, ‘Well, it all goes into term deposit, or it all goes into property.’ You’ll want to be diversified.”

For the Powerball jackpot to be claimed, a ticket holder must match all six Lotto numbers plus the Powerball.

Winners who bought their ticket through MyLotto will see immediately if they’ve won.

Prizes of up to $1000 are automatically credited to accounts, while larger prizes require an online form.

Players who purchased physical tickets need to visit a Lotto retailer to claim their winnings.

