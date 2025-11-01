Lotto's jackpot is up to a mammoth $33m tonight.

$33m Powerball jackpot: Will there be a lucky Kiwi tonight?

A giant $33 million Lotto Powerball jackpot - the biggest of the year - is on offer tonight.

The first division prize alone is worth $1 million, but adding the Powerball number brought the total haul to a staggering $33m.

The winning numbers are: 9, 26, 35, 5, 7, and 4. The bonus ball is 13 and the Powerball is 10.

The biggest Powerball win so far this year came in April, when an Auckland MyLotto player won $23.3m.

Financial adviser Mark Richardson yesterday told Herald NOW that new winners should take a “cooling-off period” before making any major decisions.