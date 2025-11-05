Advertisement
Auckland motorway crash: Truck tips at Lincoln Rd motorway ramp

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
The Lincoln Rd on-ramp will remain closed “for some time” while the overturned truck is removed, he said. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Motorists are warned to expect delays after a truck carrying chicken remains tipped at a motorway ramp in West Auckland this evening.

Emergency services have closed the city-bound Lincoln Rd on-ramp to the Northwestern Motorway, State Highway 16.

A police spokesman said officers were called about 8.10pm.

