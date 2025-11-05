The on-ramp would remain closed “for some time” while the truck was removed, he said.

A tanker truck carrying chicken offal has tipped on a motorway ramp. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have asked motorists to avoid the area or expect delays.

A witness told the Herald the tanker truck was carrying chicken offal, and reported seeing animal remains on the road.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

